TN Transport Minister inaugurates new bus services in Chennai

CHENNAI

12 August 2021 13:40 IST

A total of 23 buses on 18 routes are being introduced, from Saidapet to other parts

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan on Thursday launched more than 20 bus services from East and West Saidapet.

The bus services were inaugurated on the basis of a request from Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian, to help the residents of the thickly-populated localities of West Saidapet, who suffer from poor public transport facilities.

Mr. Rajakannappan said a total of 23 buses on 18 routes are being introduced. He said of the 18 routes to be operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), 7 are new routes and 11 routes were old services which were stopped by the previous regime.

The new routes includes bus services to Chengalpet, Kovalam, Sriperumbudur, Central Railway station and Koyambedu bus terminus.

The MTC would be plying six small bus services and 17 normal buses.

Mr. Subramanian and other senior officials of the MTC also participated.