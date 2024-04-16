ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Transport Authority to make recording videos of vehicles undergoing emission testing mandatory

April 16, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

This comes after some of the emission testing centres were caught flouting the rules during surprise inspections

The Hindu Bureau

The State Transport Authority (STA) plans to make recording videos of vehicles undergoing testing mandatory for the issuance of pollution certificates in the State. This comes after some of the emission testing centres were caught flouting the rules during surprise inspections.

The Commissioner of State Transport and Road Safety has directed the department to take measures for creating a software to compulsorily upload the videos of the vehicles undergoing pollution testing at emission testing centres. This would be ready in the coming months, said a senior official of the Commissionerate of State Transport and Road Safety.

Several complaints were being received about some emission testing centres issuing pollution certificates, which are needed for renewal of registration of vehicles, without physically undergoing the tests. Taking cognisance of these complaints, the Commissioner issued orders to Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) to organise surprise checks in several of these centres.

During the inspections, of the 534 emission testing centres in the State, more than 50 centres were found to be flouting the rules. The violations included lack of authorised personnel, centres operating from places other than the designated ones, cameras in the pollution testing machines not working, and the calibration certificate not being displayed.

The testing centres have been warned to follow all the rules and regulations for issuing the pollution certificate. To ensure that the process is followed properly, a proposal has been put forth to make recording videos of vehicles undergoing testing and uploading these, along with the location data, date, and time, to an online system mandatory, the official added.

