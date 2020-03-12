T.N. tourists ready to fly back

Coimbatore

12 March 2020 00:38 IST

Seventeen were quarantined on a cruise ship in Egypt

A total of 17 of the 18 tourists from India, all from Tamil Nadu, who were quarantined on the cruise ship A Sara, moored on the banks of the Nile in Egypt, after several passengers and crew contracted COVID-19, were ready to return to India on Wednesday.

One person, an engineer from Chennai, will remain in a military hospital in Alexandria, in quarantine, though he reportedly tested negative for the virus.

The 18 tourists from India had left for Egypt on February 27 and they were scheduled to return on March 7.

Vanitha Rengaraj, 60, a tourist from Coimbatore, who was quarantined in the ship along with her husband R. Rengaraj, 62, told The Hindu over phone that the Indian embassy took the 17 persons to the international airport in Cairo.

“The embassy gave our medical reports (they tested negative for COVID-19). An embassy official accompanied us to the airport and apologised for what had happened,” said Ms. Rengaraj, adding that she was expecting to reach Coimbatore on Thursday.

Ms. Rengaraj, founder of the Sharanalayam orphanage in Coimbatore, said that the embassy assured them that they would also send the person who had been in quarantine back soon.

The 17 persons were quarantined in the ship for about a week after 33 passengers and 12 from the crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Srinithin Jayabal, 30, a software developer from Coimbatore said that he was stuck in Rome after an airline denied him passage to India, stating that he did not have a medical certificate to attest that he had tested negative for COVID-19. He said that 45 Indians were stuck in Rome.