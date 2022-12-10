T.N. tops list for tele-consultations at Ayushman Bharat centres

December 10, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has been recognised for making the highest number of tele-consultations at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres at the national-level.

According to a press release, the National Universal Health Coverage Day was celebrated through an event held in Uttar Pradesh, with the theme being “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All” on December 10. The best performing States were honoured on the occasion.

The State made 22,58,739 tele-consultations during the campaign held from October 12 to December 8. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented a certificate of appreciation and shield to Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on the occasion, the release said.