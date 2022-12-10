  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco 1-0 Portugal highlights

T.N. tops list for tele-consultations at Ayushman Bharat centres

December 10, 2022 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu has been recognised for making the highest number of tele-consultations at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres at the national-level.

According to a press release, the National Universal Health Coverage Day was celebrated through an event held in Uttar Pradesh, with the theme being “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All” on December 10. The best performing States were honoured on the occasion.

The State made 22,58,739 tele-consultations during the campaign held from October 12 to December 8. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented a certificate of appreciation and shield to Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on the occasion, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.