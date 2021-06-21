TN to set up Chennai Metro Flood Management Committee

CHENNAI

21 June 2021 16:56 IST

Singara Chennai 2.0 for world-class infrastructure, Port-Maduravoyal corridor and speedy completion of Metro Rail Phase II are among the other plans for the city

The Tamil Nadu government will establish a Chennai Metro Flood Management Committee to devise flood control methods and design stormwater drains to reduce the detrimental impact of floods, Governor Banwarilal Purohit announced in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday. It would comprise experts in environment, urban planning and disaster management.

In his customary address in the House, Mr. Purohit said a new model for enhanced urban governance capability, citizen-focused service delivery in key areas, including mobility and water supply and to enhance the resilience of cities would be established. The preparation of the Third Master Plan for Chennai in consultation with all stakeholders would be completed well before the due year of 2026, he said.

Contending that there were still gaps in the basic infrastructure in 42 local bodies adjacent to Chennai, which were included within the boundaries of Chennai Corporation, the Governor said a ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’ programme would be launched to provide modern world-class infrastructure and services in Greater Chennai Corporation.

“Necessary steps will be taken to expedite the Maduravoyal to Chennai Port elevated road project, which was needlessly stalled,” he said. The Governor said that the government would ensure the speedy completion of the Metro Rail Project Phase II. “We urge the government of India to accord early approval for equity participation on 50:50 sharing basis as was done for Phase I,” he said.

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai would be revitalized and the State government would impress upon the Centre to preserve its autonomy and not affiliate the Institute to any other university.

Feasibility of MRTS for four cities

The Governor said that feasibility studies for Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) for Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem and Tirunelveli would be taken up. Mr. Purohit also said that satellite towns would be developed in suburban areas with modern amenities to decongest large cities in the State. Regional plans will be prepared to cover the entire State.