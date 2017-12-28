T.N. to select 100 students for study tours abroad

The State government will select 100 students from various government and government-aided schools and provide them an opportunity to go abroad on a study tour, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said, on Wednesday.

The government will set aside ₹3 crore for the purpose every year, Mr. Sengottaiyan said. The details of the selection process will be unveiled soon, he said. As many as 25 students will be selected from four disciplines — science, technology, arts, and literature.

The selected students will get a chance to visit countries such as Japan, Germany, China, South Korea, U.S.A., Switzerland, Cambodia, Thailand, Greece, Egypt, France, Italy, Russia, England, Norway, Sweden and other European countries.

The government has also planned to popularise courses and disciplines available to students after Class XII. “A booklet listing 286 courses is being prepared for the benefit of students. Right now, everyone opts for engineering or medicine or arts. To ensure that students know about other subjects, a board displaying the list of courses will be put up in government and government-aided schools,” he said.