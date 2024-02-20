T.N. to roll out Cancer Management Mission, health scheme gets ₹243 crore

February 20, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

With a focus on the control of Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) in Tamil Nadu, the State has earmarked Rs. 243 crore for “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” and will roll out a new multi-pronged Cancer Management Mission.

A key highlight of the budget is that considering the cost of treatment, the State has enhanced the threshold for availing free treatment for persons injured in road accidents during the first 48 hours under “Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakum 48” from Rs. one lakh to Rs. two lakh.

The State’s budget allocation for the health sector saw a 8.2% rise from last year. The Health and Family Welfare department was allocated Rs. 20,198 crore in the budget estimates for 2024-2025 as against Rs. 18,661 crore for 2023-2024.

NCD CONTROL: The allocation for the State’s flagship scheme “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” that provided healthcare services to the people at their doorsteps was keeping in mind the need to reduce the increasing incidence of NCDs for which it is crucial to control high blood pressure and diabetes; the main contributors to the overall increase of NCDs. The scheme has reached out to 1.70 crore beneficiaries so far.

For cancer care, early detection is critical to reduce mortality. The State will now implement a new Cancer Management Mission that will focus on several disease management strategies including creating awareness on the incidence, early detection, effective treatment and rehabilitative care.

To upgrade the Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital into a Centre of Excellence, additional equipment for advanced cancer treatment will be provided. An official said that it was important to invest more on early diagnosis and primary care for cancer. “Then, cancer care will become less costly and more beneficial for the public,” he said.

According to officials, 2,20,852 persons have benefitted under “Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakum 48” so far. “Enhancement (to Rs. two lakh) will facilitate the treatment of road accident victims who are severely injured and especially in polytrauma cases,” an official said.

HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE: A number of announcements were made to improve the healthcare infrastructure across the State. A total of Rs. 333 crore has been allotted for improving the health infrastructure starting with health sub-centres to government medical college hospitals. This included Rs. 142 crore for setting up ICUs of 50 beds each at government hospitals at Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram district), Sendurai (Ariyalur), Sriperumbudur (Kancheepuram), Arakkonam (Ranipet) and government medical college hospitals in Theni and Salem. The Tamil Nadu Government Dental College Hospital, Chennai will be upgraded at Rs. 64 crore.

With more than 50% treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme being availed in government hospitals, Rs. 200 crore will be allocated from the insurance corpus fund to upgrade the infrastructure facilities of these hospitals. Another key announcement was setting up de-addiction centres in 25 government hospitals at a cost of Rs. 20 crore.

