T.N. to reduce carbon footprint, to get electric buses and Bharat Stage 6 compliant buses, says Transport Minister

Minister S.S. Sivasankar was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Autoserve 2022’. a conference organised by the CII on Friday

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 16:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

S.S. Sivasankar., Minister for Transport | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN KV

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar called upon industries to help make the State remain the automotive hub of the country.

Inaugurating ‘Autoserve 2022’, a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Chennai on Friday, he announced that the State government, as part of reducing its carbon footprint, has proposed to purchase 2,213 diesel buses which are Bharat Stage 6 compliant and also electric buses for operation in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, by the end of this year. 

Public transportation does the role of social empowerment and commercial development of the population. The free travel for women introduced by the DMK government and the operation of buses linking the nooks and corners of the State served in business development by helping move goods to traders, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sivasankar also touched upon the eight State Transportation Corporations (STCs) using the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to improve operations of the buses as also creating safety measures by installing panic buttons and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. 

Satyakam Arya , Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu and Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, also participated in the inauguration function.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
public transport
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app