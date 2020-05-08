T.N. to oppose changes in Electricity Act, says Minister

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani said the State government would strongly oppose the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003.

He said steps would be taken to protect the interests of the domestic consumers and farmers who would be affected by the draft Bill.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanswami was taking all necessary steps and approaching Central government to cancel the proposed amendments in the Electricity Act, 2003, for which a draft Bill has been circulated to all the State governments and stakeholders for hearing their comments. The draft Bill was issued on April 17.

Mr. Thangamani said the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has various sections including privatising distribution of electricity through sub-distribution licence and franchisees and creation of new Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority, which are completely against the interests of the domestic consumers and farmers.

He said the new authority would interfere with the powers of the regulatory commissions to authorise power purchase and settle disputes arising in the agreements between power producers and licensees.

Stalin’s demand

Earlier in the day, DMK president M.K. Stalin urged the Tamil Nadu government to vehemently oppose the Central government’s Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 "as it aims to usurp the powers of State governments" and demanded that the BJP government withdraw the proposal.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said electricity is in the Concurrent List and the Centre is aiming to usurp the powers of the State.

Condemning the move, Mr. Stalin said the Centre’s attempt to get such a Bill passed had failed twice in 2014 and 2018.

“It is worrying that this government, that is not worried about protecting the citizens of the country from COVID-19, or the economy that is struggling to find its breath, is seeking comments for the Bill at this time when State governments are busy battling the virus spread,” he said.

The DMK president said the proposal to reduce electricity subsidies and provide subsidy directly to the consumers was against the concept of federalism and was a danger to the free electricity scheme being provided to farmers and the first 100 units of free electricity to consumers in the State.

Mr. Stalin said other proposals such as an Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority deciding on issues such as purchase, sale, transmission of electricity and other contracts, will lead to States having no rights or powers.

He said States will also lose their rights to appoint officials to the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions.

The opposition leader asked the ruling AIADMK to oppose this amendment Bill vehemently as the State was paying the price for agreeing to the UDAY scheme.