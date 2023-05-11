T.N. to officially register its opposition for common counselling

May 11, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu will officially register its opposition to the proposed move of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to hold common counselling for 100% seats of government medical colleges, private medical colleges and deemed institutions.

Senior government officials said they are in the process of responding to the communication sent by MCC. “We will definitely be opposing the move,” an official said.

MCC’s chairman Atul Goel, in a communication dated March 13, said that keeping in view the various court directions to simplify counselling process and to reduce seat blocking by candidate/college/institute, it is being proposed in consultation with the National Medical Commission to have a common counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and 50% State quota in post graduate courses and 15% AIQ and 85% State quota in under graduate courses.

It is pertinent to mention that MCC conducts counselling for 100% seats of All India Institute of Medical Sciences across the country and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate and Medical Research, it said.

MCC went on to note that the State quota counselling would be as per existing norms of reservation rules including in-service reservation and State domicile requirement. To implement this move, it asked State authorities to send details of existing reservation policies and identify one nodal officer from each State who are well-conversant with the existing rules to co-ordinate with the Central MCC team.

P. Saminathan, president of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, which had registered its objection, said such a move would transgress the rights of the State government. “Now, MCC might say that the reservation rules of the State government would be followed. But in the longer run, there are dangers that Tamil Nadu’s reservation policies could be destroyed. No other State has 7.5% reservation for government school students. Tamil Nadu has 69% communal roster. If the common counselling happens, State governments will have no say in medical admissions,” he said.