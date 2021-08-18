T.N. to get 1,650 more medical seats this year: Minister

CHENNAI

State hopeful of Centre’s permission

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday expressed hope that the Union Government would grant permission for 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and a total of 1,650 undergraduate students — 150 students in each college — would be admitted this year.

“The Chief Minister sent me to seek permission from the Union Minister for students' admission and we made a request for inspection of the 11 colleges. With completion of inspection in Ooty and Tiruvallur, the inspection of all 11 colleges is over,” he said while responding to AIADMK member V.V. Rajan Chellappa, who said the erstwhile AIADMK government took steps to start the 11 medical colleges.

Mr. Subramanian said it was the DMK government [2006-11] led by Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) which initiated the scheme for launching medical colleges in every district and administrative sanction was obtained for six colleges. But the government changed in the 2011 election.

“[Now] We have already visited all the colleges and Chief Minister told us to come up with a revised estimate if necessary and we have done everything,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the State had only 1,945 MBBS seats till 2011 and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa increased them to 5,200.

Mr. Subramanian said former Union Minister A. Raja succeeded in getting 35 acres for establishing the medical college in Perambalur and the foundation was also laid. “When I visited there last week, I could not see the board announcing the medical college. The 35 acres have been converted into agriculture land. This is how the AIADMK government speeded up launch of medical colleges,” he said.