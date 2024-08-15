GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. to experience fairly widespread rainfall till August 19

Twelve districts in T.N., including Theni, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Salem and Karur, may receive heavy rain up to 12cm on Friday. The same weather pattern may continue till Monday with heavy rainfall spreading to other interior and northern parts of Tamil Nadu, including Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai from August 17 to 19. Ghat areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts may experience very heavy rainfall on August 16

Published - August 15, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre says light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur at many places over the State and Puducherry till August 19. Recent heavy rain in Vellore has left many roads in the city water-logged causing severe hardship to motorists. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The State is likely to experience a fairly widespread rainfall till August 19 with heavy downpour expected to lash over isolated places in some districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has said the intensity of rainfall would gradually reduce after August 20.

A cyclonic circulation near south Kerala coast and a trough extending from it would trigger rainfall of various intensities in many places of Tamil Nadu. In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Perundurai (Erode district) recorded 12cm of rainfall, the highest amount of rain in Tamil Nadu for the day.

A bulletin from the RMC said light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur at many places over the State and Puducherry till August 19. One or two places in the ghat areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris district may receive rainfall of very heavy intensity up to 24.4cm on Friday.

A total of 12 districts, including Theni, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Salem and Karur, may receive heavy rain up to 12cm on Friday. The same weather pattern may continue till Monday with heavy rainfall spreading to other interior and northern parts of Tamil Nadu, including Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai from August 17 to August 19. Wet weather continued over various parts of the State on Thursday too, with places like Kodaikanal, Chidambaram and Chennai’s Meenambakkam receiving light rain till 6 p.m.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the weather models indicate oscillation of the weather system between Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next few days. This would influence rainfall over many places in the State.

On sultry weather in Chennai, he said warm weather during the day and abundant moisture available in the atmosphere due to the presence of weather systems have led to such uncomfortable weather. Chennai too has chances of light to moderate rainfall in some areas till the weekend.

The State continues to receive copious rainfall this Southwest monsoon. It has recorded an overall rainfall of 30.2cm against its normal share of 15.6cm for the season. The monsoon rainfall remains surplus in most districts, except Nagapattinam.

