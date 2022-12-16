T.N. to experience another rainspell from December 19

December 16, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fairly widespread rains may return over the State again next week after a short break. A low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean is expected to bring the next rainspell from December 19.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, many places in coastal areas may experience light to moderate rains on December 19 and December 20. However, interior places may receive only isolated rains on these days.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the State may largely experience a dry weather till Sunday. On Friday too, none of the weather stations recorded rains till 5.30 p.m.

The weather system over the Bay of Bengal may move over lower latitude towards Sri Lanka. A trough extending from the system is likely to push in strong easterlies and moisture flow would influence rains over the State. The rainspell may be spread over three or four days from December 19, he said.

The department has also forecasted possibility of heavy rain in one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts on Tuesday.

He said that though there were two active weather systems on Arabian sea and the Bay, the deep depression was moving away from the Indian coast and would not impact the State. “We will have to wait for one or two days for its influence on south Tamil Nadu and rain intensity,” said Mr. Balachandran.

The State has received 42.4 cm of rainfall, which is 3 % more than its seasonal average so far. Cyclone Mandous had bridged the shortfall in rain in many districts.

Chennai’s annual rainfall has already crossed its normal value. While Nungambakkam has received 155 cm of rainfall against its yearly share of 140 cm, Meenambakkam has registered 146 cm against annual normal of 138 cm. Northeast monsoon officially ends by December 31.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast light rains in some areas of the city till Sunday morning. It is monitoring for the possibility of rain over Chennai next week.