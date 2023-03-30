ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. to continue talks with Kerala on water-sharing 

March 30, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government will continue talks with Kerala on water-sharing through various projects, and measures will be taken for the welfare of farmers and for protecting the rights of the State, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In his reply to the discussion on the demand for grants for the Water Resources Department, he said talks were in progress with Kerala on the diversion of 2.5 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water from Anamalayar to Tamil Nadu.

The government was addressing issues to complete the Parambikulam Aliyar project inter-State agreement, execute other projects such as Anamalayar and Nirar-Nallar and get water from the Neyyar dam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister would initiate talks with Kerala once the Tamil Nadu Assembly session is over,” he said.

Responding to former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar’s allegations that the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme, introduced by the AIADMK government, was not given any importance now, Mr. Duraimurugan said the work should now be carried out by the Water Users’ Association, according to a court order. Moreover, several tanks across the State had been desilted. The scheme could not be implemented as many tanks had touched their full capacity.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayakumar said the dependence on the groundwater for irrigation had increased to 64% in the State. However, the department’s policy note had little information on the measures to replenish the groundwater table.

Noting that this government had not stalled projects initiated by the previous government, the Minister said the work on the Mettur-Sarabanga lift irrigation project had been accelerated, and land acquisition and laying of pipeline were in progress. The Athikadavu-Avinashi pumping scheme, which was under trial, would be commissioned in April.

“We have categorised zones according to groundwater extraction and depletion. About 360 over-exploited places have been chosen for construction of check-dams. These measures would help to recharge the depleted groundwater table,” he said.

Nearly 70 check-dams were being constructed across the State. “We will be here for the next 20 years and will complete construction of 1,000 check-dams,” Mr. Duraimurugan quipped, answering Mr. Udhayakumar’s question on the status of 1,000 check-dams promised in 2021-22.

As for the ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ scheme, the Minister said a detailed project report for the first phase had been sent to the Central government for approval. A detailed project report was prepared for the renovation of the Kodayar system in Kanniyakumari district. All canals under the system would be rejuvenated in three years, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US