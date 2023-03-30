T.N. to continue talks with Kerala on water-sharing 

March 30, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will continue talks with Kerala on water-sharing through various projects, and measures will be taken for the welfare of farmers and for protecting the rights of the State, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In his reply to the discussion on the demand for grants for the Water Resources Department, he said talks were in progress with Kerala on the diversion of 2.5 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water from Anamalayar to Tamil Nadu.

The government was addressing issues to complete the Parambikulam Aliyar project inter-State agreement, execute other projects such as Anamalayar and Nirar-Nallar and get water from the Neyyar dam.

“The Chief Minister would initiate talks with Kerala once the Tamil Nadu Assembly session is over,” he said.

Responding to former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar’s allegations that the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme, introduced by the AIADMK government, was not given any importance now, Mr. Duraimurugan said the work should now be carried out by the Water Users’ Association, according to a court order. Moreover, several tanks across the State had been desilted. The scheme could not be implemented as many tanks had touched their full capacity.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayakumar said the dependence on the groundwater for irrigation had increased to 64% in the State. However, the department’s policy note had little information on the measures to replenish the groundwater table.

Noting that this government had not stalled projects initiated by the previous government, the Minister said the work on the Mettur-Sarabanga lift irrigation project had been accelerated, and land acquisition and laying of pipeline were in progress. The Athikadavu-Avinashi pumping scheme, which was under trial, would be commissioned in April.

“We have categorised zones according to groundwater extraction and depletion. About 360 over-exploited places have been chosen for construction of check-dams. These measures would help to recharge the depleted groundwater table,” he said.

Nearly 70 check-dams were being constructed across the State. “We will be here for the next 20 years and will complete construction of 1,000 check-dams,” Mr. Duraimurugan quipped, answering Mr. Udhayakumar’s question on the status of 1,000 check-dams promised in 2021-22.

As for the ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ scheme, the Minister said a detailed project report for the first phase had been sent to the Central government for approval. A detailed project report was prepared for the renovation of the Kodayar system in Kanniyakumari district. All canals under the system would be rejuvenated in three years, he added.