T.N. to apply for in-principle approval for Parandur airport

The Tamil Nadu government will soon apply for in-principle approval for the Parandur airport, the proposed second airport for the city in Kancheepuram district.

With the steering committee giving its recommendation for the grant of site clearance, sources in the State government said the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) would begin preparations for the next step which is to send the application for in-principle approval.

“We are glad that the announcement has come. After we receive the official order from the Centre in this regard, we will prepare to send the Detailed Techno Economic Report and other necessary documents to the steering committee for the approval in a couple of weeks,” a source said.

If the committee is satisfied with the documents and do not raise too many queries, the approval may come in about three months or it could take as much as six months, the source said. After the approval, TIDCO will have to get the grant of aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Land acquisition aside, TIDCO has been trying to get the environment clearance too and the first meeting in this regard took place last month.

“Even as we apply for the in-principle approval, TIDCO may also have to sign Memorandum of Understanding with a few agencies including Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) whose services are required while setting up of the airport,” another source said.

More than a year after applying for the site clearance, on Monday, the Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said in Parliament: “The proposal has been examined in consultation with Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Defence / Indian Air Force as per GFA Policy. After completion of the consultation process, the proposal was placed before the Steering Committee on Greenfield Airports and the same has been recommended for grant of site clearance to TIDCO for the development of Greenfield airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu on July 9, 2024.”