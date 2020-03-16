‘T.N. to allot 11.5 acres for Tirumala temple replica’

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will build a replica of the Tirumala temple in Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.

The proposed temple will come up on 11.5 acres of land on the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai that connects the East Coast Road and the Old Mamallapuram Road in Sholinganallur, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday.

“The site inspection and preliminary formalities have already been completed. The Chief Minister has agreed in principle to allot the land where we intend to construct a stone temple of the Tirumala replica with ancient architecture,” he added.

“The temple will have a Veda Patashala and facilities for annadanam and all other pujas, sevas and rituals, as being done in Tirumala. The construction of the temple will commence in two months, after the land is handed over to the devasthanams,” said TTD board member J. Sekar.

TTD, which owns the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Venkatanarayana Road, will begin work on an exclusive temple for goddess Padmavati on G.N. Chetty Road, on land donated by veteran actor Kanchana.

Dhanvanthiri Homam

TTD will conduct Dhanvanthiri Homam at Tirumala on March 26, 27 and 29, as part of special prayers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.