T.N. Thowheed Jamath holds rally against CAA

Carrying the national flag, thousands of cadre belonging to the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) held a massive rally against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Saturday.

People from various parts of the State took part in the protest, demanding that the Centre withdraw the controversial law immediately, since Muslims and other minority groups are strongly opposed to it.

They raised slogans against the law, which they deemed discriminatory.

Heavy police presence

A heavy posse of police personnel was deployed on the GST Road since morning, as the TNTJ had announced that it would take out a rally to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan.

Anti-riot vehicles were stationed to prevent untoward incidents.

Protesters were stopped near the Alandur Court Complex and later allowed to take out the rally for a kilometre.

Many Muslims held placards demanding that the controversial citizenship law be revoked.

Most of them held the national flag, besides the party flag.

The rally was attended by Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader and MLA Thamimun Ansari, representatives of the Socialist Democratic Party of India, Islamic Jamaths and leaders of other religions. Shamsul Luha, State president of TNTJ, said: “The rally is being attended not just by Muslims, but by brothers from other religions as well. The rally is to show our opposition to the controversial law. It is not only discriminatory towards Muslims but also to Sri Lankan Tamils. We will not rest until the law is withdrawn by the Central government.”