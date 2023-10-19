T.N. the safest State with low crime rate: DGP Shankar Jiwal

October 19, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal has said Tamil Nadu is one of the safest States, with the lowest crime rate, in the country. He made the statement on Tuesday while interacting with journalists of The Hindu and listed the steps taken by the police for public welfare.

Explaining that law and order is understood by the statistics presented, he said, “64.5 offences per lakh population are against women. That is the national average. The Tamil Nadu average is 22.4. Many of the parameters with respect to the offences in our country are defined by the National Crime Records Bureau, which is a repository of all statistics with respect to crimes. Tamil Nadu is one of the safest [States]. From a statistical point of view, there is no law and order issue at all.”

But Mr. Jiwal added, “It is for [members of] the public to judge... Tamil Nadu handles the largest number of protests, rallies and demonstrations in the country. It’s such a democratic place. What other parameters do you want? Especially in view of not a single major instance of disruption of public order affecting the daily routine of citizens.”

He said, “Whenever law and order issues come up, we, at the [police] headquarters, immediately look into them. There are allegations in some quarters that murders have gone up suddenly at certain places or crimes have gone up. So, we investigate such allegations and find that they are not true.” He said the statistics showed that there were fewer murders than in the previous years. Moreover, they were not predominantly due to the caste factor, or revenge murders by rowdies.

Two-pronged approach

The DGP dismissed the perception that drugs were available everywhere. “The police have a two-pronged approach: supply reduction and demand reduction. Supply reduction means the role of the police. If you see our seizure, we have crossed an all-time high... We have seized a large quantity of drugs, with a record high seizure of cannabis and scheduled drugs like nitrazepam and tapentadol... The performance of the police is pretty good in supply reduction. In demand reduction, we are coming up with a lot of awareness and we have a separate wing looking after it...”

To a question on the measures to curb police excesses, Mr. Jiwal noted, “There is no place for excesses on the part of the police... We have clear standards. Because police excesses bring us a bad name. Luckily, we do not have any custodial death in the last one year; earlier, the State had seen an average of five or six custodial deaths a year.” He said that whenever any allegation of police excesses was reported, a due inquiry by a sub-divisional magistrate or a judicial magistrate was conducted.

Police excess

“We keep trying to educate our personnel and tell them that excesses will bring a bad name to the department. Our policy is clear: there should not be police excesses. When it comes to our notice, we immediately see to it that disciplinary action is taken. In many instances, policemen are suspended or removed from service or criminal cases are registered against them. We will not encourage that basically. If it happens and it is known to us, we do inquire.” Mr. Jiwal said the State Cyber Crime Wing call centre received 800 to 900 calls every day on the helpline number 1930. The call centre is being upgraded at a cost of ₹1 crore and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has come up with a standardised software. It will be implemented in about three months.

“We are receiving 800 to 900 complaints. It means approximately 30,000 cases a month. This is the highest number of cases that we have seen. The cyber crimes are 15-20 times more than the cases reported under the IPC and the local laws. We have been trying to rise to the occasion. The most important part in cyber crime, especially when a financial fraud has taken place, is to immediately freeze the money in transit. If a call is made within 48 hours, nodal officers who are tied up with wallets and banks will freeze the money. That is done by the central wing here,” he added.

