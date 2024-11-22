 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

T.N. Textbook Corporation staffer held for defrauding medical aspirants

Published - November 22, 2024 02:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Job Racket Wing of the Avadi City Police has arrested a 42-year-old man, a staffer of the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation and Educational Services, on charges of cheating medical aspirants to the tune of over ₹1.60 crore by promising them MBBS seats.

The arrested man has been identified as G. Govindaraj, 42, a native of Cuddalore, who has been working at the textbook corporation in Nagapattinam for the past nine years.

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by S. Ghousalya, 51, of Madanandapuram, Mangadu, on October 22. As per the complainant, Govindaraj was known to her husband Subramani for 10 years. Govindaraj had claimed he was highly influential among State ministers and officials in the Education Department, she alleged, adding that Subramani’s friend Sadiq had given ₹15 lakh to Govindaraj in exchange for an MBBS seat for his daughter.

Three of his daughter’s friends also paid ₹60 lakh to him. In addition to that, the complainant transferred ₹85.44 lakh to his account.

Govindaraj, however, failed to get them the seats as promised and never returned the money he collected from them, the police said.

Published - November 22, 2024 02:42 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / fraud / Chennai / medical education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.