T.N. Textbook Corporation staffer held for defrauding medical aspirants

The Job Racket Wing of the Avadi City Police has arrested a 42-year-old man, a staffer of the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation and Educational Services, on charges of cheating medical aspirants to the tune of over ₹1.60 crore by promising them MBBS seats.

The arrested man has been identified as G. Govindaraj, 42, a native of Cuddalore, who has been working at the textbook corporation in Nagapattinam for the past nine years.

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by S. Ghousalya, 51, of Madanandapuram, Mangadu, on October 22. As per the complainant, Govindaraj was known to her husband Subramani for 10 years. Govindaraj had claimed he was highly influential among State ministers and officials in the Education Department, she alleged, adding that Subramani’s friend Sadiq had given ₹15 lakh to Govindaraj in exchange for an MBBS seat for his daughter.

Three of his daughter’s friends also paid ₹60 lakh to him. In addition to that, the complainant transferred ₹85.44 lakh to his account.

Govindaraj, however, failed to get them the seats as promised and never returned the money he collected from them, the police said.