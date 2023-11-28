T.N. Talent Search Examination results to be announced on December 1

November 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Chennai

The results for the Tamil Nadu Talent Search Examination (TNTSE) will be announced on December 1, the Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Tuesday. According to a press release, a total of 1,000 students — 500 boys and 500 girls — will be selected for the scholarship scheme. A total of 1,27,673 students had written the exam that was held in October. The selected Class XI students will be given a stipend of ₹1,000 per month for 10 months for the next academic year. Students can log on to www.dge.tn.gov.in to view their results.

