T.N. Talent Search Examination results to be announced on December 1

November 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Chennai

Students can log on to www.dge.tn.gov.in to view them

The Hindu Bureau

The results for the Tamil Nadu Talent Search Examination (TNTSE) will be announced on December 1, the Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Tuesday. According to a press release, a total of 1,000 students — 500 boys and 500 girls — will be selected for the scholarship scheme. A total of 1,27,673 students had written the exam that was held in October. The selected Class XI students will be given a stipend of ₹1,000 per month for 10 months for the next academic year. Students can log on to www.dge.tn.gov.in to view their results.

