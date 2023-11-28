HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Talent Search Examination results to be announced on December 1

Students can log on to www.dge.tn.gov.in to view them

November 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The results for the Tamil Nadu Talent Search Examination (TNTSE) will be announced on December 1, the Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Tuesday. According to a press release, a total of 1,000 students — 500 boys and 500 girls — will be selected for the scholarship scheme. A total of 1,27,673 students had written the exam that was held in October. The selected Class XI students will be given a stipend of ₹1,000 per month for 10 months for the next academic year. Students can log on to www.dge.tn.gov.in to view their results.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.