TN students bag top honours in global business competition

Three students from two schools won awards in the International Business Olympiad 2021, held earlier this year

Three students from schools in Tamil Nadu have bagged top honours at the International Business Olympiad 2021 held earlier this year, and have found a place among the top 20 participants from across the world.

The olympiad, which is a business knowledge competition aimed at training a new generation of global business leaders, had 129 participants from 16 participating countries.

Sarvadh Sathiaram, a class 11 student from Akshar Arbol International School, Chennai was placed first in the global top 20 individual awards which was based on the aggregated scores of the modules of the competition. Max Meynecke, a student of Kodai International School was placed eleventh and Ayush Samuel Kumar, a class 12 student of Akshar Arbol International School was placed 18th. They all received special certificates.

“The competition was challenging yet interesting. It focussed on the application of our understanding of business and economics principles. Through the whole process, I learned a lot and it definitely broadened my understanding of economics, social sciences, and business,” said Sarvadh.

“We prepared through a lot of extra reading and studying different case scenarios, and the opportunity encouraged us to look beyond our textbooks,” Sarvadh added. He also scored the highest in the interactive objective case module among all the participants globally.

Ayush Samuel said that the format was an interesting one and that he found the case analysis round the most challenging. “The experience did not just help me connect better to what I was already learning, but has also motivated me to learn more,” he said.

In the case analysis team challenge, Sarvadh and Ayush were a part of the same team and placed second. “I would encourage students to take up such opportunities like the competition which enables them to go in-depth and explore their favourite subjects,” Ayush added.