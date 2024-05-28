ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate collects ₹1.09 crore penalty from violators

Published - May 28, 2024 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate on Monday, May 27, 2024 organised a special inspection drive across Tamil Nadu and imposed penalty on owners of over 1,050 vehicles for various violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. 

A senior official of the State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate said, based on several complaints received about violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, the officials of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) conducted a mass inspection throughout Tamil Nadu. During this drive 5,463 vehicles were inspected of which 1,054 vehicles were found to be plying in violation of various rules. A total fine of ₹1.09 crore was collected from owners of these vehicles. 

The officials found 179 heavy vehicles were involved in carrying overweight and 150 omni-buses and commercial vehicles were transporting passengers above the fixed carrying capacity.

Vehicle owners were also issued challans for non-functioning of brake lights, non-renewed of registration or pollution certificates or annual insurance for their vehicles.

A senior official said such mass inspections would be conducted throughout the State in the coming weeks as well.

