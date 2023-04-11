T.N. State Commission for Women asks government to take action against Kalakshetra 

April 11, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Commission for Women (SCW) has asked the Tamil Nadu government and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to take suitable action against Kalakshetra Foundation, following complaints of sexual harassment from students there.

This recommendation was made by the SCW chairperson A.S. Kumari to the government, following her visit to the Kalakshetra campus where she held an enquiry with the students, who staged a days-long protest recently, with regard to the sexual harassment they said they had to face from some members of the faculty.

One of the faculty members, Hari Padman, an assistant professor, was arrested following a complaint from a former female student. The SCW has also said a criminal case should be registered against repertory artists Sreenath, Sanjit Lal and Sai Krishnan and criminal investigations should follow.

The SCW said legal action should be taken against the management of the institution as well.