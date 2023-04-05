T.N. Sportsperson to participate in World Transplant Games

April 05, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Chennai

At the World Transplant Games, to be held in Australia this month, Tamil Nadu’s only representation will be Sumeer Kumar. He has been sponsored by Apollo Hospitals in a special effort to celebrate the heroism of transplant recipients like him, and ensure that patients receive sustained support beyond treatment.

The World Transplant Games is the world’s largest awareness event and sporting platform for transplant communities. Around 2,500 sportspersons from over 50 countries are expected to participate.

Mr. Sumeer, a professional sportsperson who has excelled in cricket, badminton and athletics, has endured a two decade long battle with various medical conditions. At the peak of his cricketing career, he was diagnosed with acute kidney failure and had to undergo multiple critical surgeries, including open heart procedures, at Apollo Hospitals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he suffered a paralytic attack after a stroke. Through determination and resilience, he has overcome the health setbacks and has emerged as an inspiration to the transplant community.

A kidney transplant survivor, a volunteer with the Kidney Warriors Foundation and a holistic wellness coach, Mr. Sumeer said he was grateful for the support extended by the Apollo Hospitals. “The hospitals’ grand gesture, besides the expertise of the doctors and their human touch during the treatment programme, will be etched in my heart. I hope that my story will inspire others like me to surge ahead and strengthen the narrative for transplant survivors,” he added.

“Sumeer is the sole representative from Tamil Nadu at the Games. This is an opportunity for us to showcase heroes from our country on international platforms. We feel it is vital for us to go beyond the treatment cycle and connect with patients in a way where we can meaningfully impact their lives,” said Venkatesh Rajkumar, Senior Consultant, Nephrologist, Apollo Hospitals.