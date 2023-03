T.N. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin meets with Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

March 19, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin held a meeting on Saturday. Senior officials of the State’s Sports Department made a detailed presentation on the activities and projects being taken up, according to a press release. ADVERTISEMENT

