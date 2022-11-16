T.N. Skill Development Corporation aims to get 12.50 lakh students registered in Naan Mudhalvan portal

November 16, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Innocent Divya urges corporates to tap into the huge database of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and help upskill the candidates

The Hindu Bureau

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and MD of Infosys BPM, receiving Male Alley Legacy Award from J. Innocent Divya, MD of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, at the Best of Best Conference 2022 organised by Avatar in Chennai on Wednesday. Soundarya Rajesh, founder-president of Avtar Group, is at right. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation managing director, J. Innocent Divya, called on the corporates to partner with the Naan Mudhalvan project to help students passing out of various institutions to acquire new skills and find jobs.

Giving away awards to several corporates at the Best of the Best Conference 2022 organised by Avtar in association with Seramount in the city on Wednesday, Ms. Divya said Naan Mudhalvan portal launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 29 aimed to get over 12.50 lakh students registered on the portal by the end of this year. She wanted the corporates in the country to tap the huge database for helping the students get trained for making them employment ready. 

The Male Ally Legacy award championing women’s advancement in the organisation was presented to Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and MD of Infosys BPM, and the CSR Excellence Award for Social Inclusion of Women  was won by Cairn Oil and Gas of the Vendanta Ltd. 

Soundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group, spoke.

