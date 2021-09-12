T.N. signs MOU with DP World for ₹2,000 cr. investment

Chennai

12 September 2021 01:12 IST

The State government on Saturday signed an MOU with DP World for proposed investment of ₹2,000 crore.

The MOU was signed in presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and officials of DP World.

The company plans the investment for establishing Container Terminal, minor port, Cold Storage facility, Free Trade Zone, data centers among others across Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore.

DP World has already invested ₹2,000 crore in the State, and created 4,000 jobs, according to a release. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Industries secretary N Muruganandam, Pooja Kulkarni, CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu and senior officials from the State government were present on the occasion.