T.N. seeks funds from Centre for animal husbandry infrastructure

CHENNAI

24 September 2020 23:25 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan called on the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry in New Delhi on Thursday and sought financial assistance of ₹1,140 crore towards improving the infrastructural requirements of the Department of Animal Husbandry in the State.

The State government sought the release of the Central share of ₹500 crore being the 60% cost for the establishment of three veterinary college and research institutes at Thalaivasal in Salem district, Veerapandi in Theni district and Udumalpet in Tiruppur district. It also sought ₹209.63 crore for various schemes under the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

To meet the native poultry chicken meat demand in the State, the Minister requested a fund of ₹102.76 crore for establishing a Modern Native Poultry Breeding Farm along with feed mill, hatchery and slaughter house.

The memorandum, covering all aspects, was submitted to the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.