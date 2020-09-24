T.N. seeks funds from Centre for animal husbandry infrastructure

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan called on the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry in New Delhi on Thursday and sought financial assistance of ₹1,140 crore towards improving the infrastructural requirements of the Department of Animal Husbandry in the State.

The State government sought the release of the Central share of ₹500 crore being the 60% cost for the establishment of three veterinary college and research institutes at Thalaivasal in Salem district, Veerapandi in Theni district and Udumalpet in Tiruppur district. It also sought ₹209.63 crore for various schemes under the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

To meet the native poultry chicken meat demand in the State, the Minister requested a fund of ₹102.76 crore for establishing a Modern Native Poultry Breeding Farm along with feed mill, hatchery and slaughter house.

The memorandum, covering all aspects, was submitted to the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.