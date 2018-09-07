T.N. seeks comprehensive ‘debt write-off’ scheme

The Tamil Nadu government, which is likely to have an overall debt size of about ₹3.55 lakh crore by March 2019, has suggested that the 15th Finance Commission re-introduce a comprehensive “debt write-off” scheme to make the debt relief package more effective.

In a memorandum presented to the Commission on Thursday, the State government explained that the debt relief awarded by successive Finance Commissions should not be seen as a “mere incentive” for the States for fiscal discipline, but as a “real relief for the legitimate difficulties faced by the States” in maintaining their fiscal balance. The difficulties arose primarily from a range of externalities such as macro-economic conditions and “uncertain policy decisions” of the Centre, the government stated.

The memorandum recalled that the Twelfth Finance Commission (TFC) had devised a debt write-off scheme. Headed by former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, C. Rangarajan, the TFC, which covered the period 2005-2010, had recommended that the scheme be linked to reduction of revenue deficit of States. The memorandum elaborately dealt with how the State was affected by the 13th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the debt write-off scheme.

Referring to a clause [Article 293(3)] in the Constitution which stated that a State may not, without the Centre’s consent, raise any loan if there was any outstanding loan, the State government felt that “if the outstanding loan is within the borrowing limit prescribed [of the State concerned],” the Commission should make a recommendation to “do away” with the stipulation on the Centre’s consent.

On loans from the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF), the State government wanted the Commission to recommend to the Centre to aid those States which were willing to close “high interest” rate NSSF loans as part of fiscal consolidation of States.

The recommendation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Review Committee, that the present ceiling of 25% for debt to GDP ratio be reduced to 20% in five years, was described by Tamil Nadu as “unfair”.