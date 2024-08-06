GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Secretariat, three other places receive hoax bomb threat

Published - August 06, 2024 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Cyber Crime Wing police is already investigating a series of similar threat mails sent to the city schools.

The Cyber Crime Wing police is already investigating a series of similar threat mails sent to the city schools. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Anonymous persons have sent e-mails threatening to detonate bombs at the Secretariat, Officers’ Training Academy, and two private schools. The police said a private school, which had already received bomb threats eight times, got another one on Monday evening. The school immediately alerted the police. Similar threats were sent to the Secretariat, Officers’ Training Academy, and a private school in Madipakkam. After a search operation, the threats were deemed to be hoaxes. Efforts are on to trace the senders, the police said.

