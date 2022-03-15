T.N. schools gear up to prepare Class 12 students for the public examination

Revision exams, quizzes are being held to make students feel comfortable and ready

Preparing students mentally and motivating them for the next two months is a high priority for teachers. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Revision exams, quizzes are being held to make students feel comfortable and ready

For the current batch of Class 12 students in State Board schools in Tamil Nadu, May will be the first time that they will take up public exams as their Class 10 and Class 11 exams were cancelled owing to the pandemic.

With the exam schedule having recently been announced, schools are now focusing on how to prepare these students and motivate them.

“While they have not had the experience of writing a public exam, the recent revision exam helped prepare them for it. While the exams were conducted in their respective schools, the evaluation was done by other teachers and this brought in a level of seriousness,” said S. Rajendran, headmaster of a Government School from Thirvarur district.

He said many government schools had begun to hold special classes in the morning and evening to help students revise the syllabus. “The second round of revision exams will definitely help students feel comfortable and ready to take up the public exams,” Mr. Rajendran added.

In schools that have already completed the syllabus, slip tests and short quizzes are being held for the students, alongside preparations for the practical exams. Continuous assessments and revisions are being planned by most schools to get students into the groove, and motivate them to learn.

Preparing students mentally and motivating them for the next two months is a high priority for teachers, especially since students began in-person classes for the academic year later than usual, and had a long break away from the classroom.

“We have noticed that there are still some students who have not started seriously learning and working hard, given how the last two years have been. Teachers are not just sticking to academics, but being proactive by motivating and guiding them which is extremely important at a time like this,” said G.J. Manohar, correspondent, M.C.C. Higher Secondary School. Regular PTA meetings, he said, were being held to ensure that parents too were kept in the loop, and encourage students.

The next round of revision exams are scheduled to begin in Tamil Nadu from the end of this month for classes 10 and 12.