T.N. School Education Department gets new director

June 05, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Reversing a 2021 decision, the School Education Department has revived the post of the Director of School Education, and has appointed G. Arivoli to the post

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has revived the post of the Director of School Education, and has now appointed G. Arivoli as the Director, according to an official press release. 

Mr. Arivoli was previously the Director of Elementary Education. In the past, he also held posts in the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) among others.

In 2021, the Department in a revamp, had done away with the post of the School Education Director, and had given additional powers to the Commissioner of School Education. K. Nanthakumar had then taken charge. He was recently transferred, and the post, at present, remains vacant. 

S. Kanappan has now been transferred and appointed as the Director of Elementary Education. V.C. Rameswara Murugan, has been  appointed as Secretary, Teachers Recruitment Board, M. Palanisamy has been appointed as the Director, Directorate of Non-formal and Adult Education, and M. Kupusamy will take charge as member-secretary, Tamil Nadu Textbooks and Educational Services Corporation, as per the release.  

