T.N. sand lorry owners appeal to State government to allow sand transport from AP

Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Association has requested the State government to permit lorries to transport sand from quarries in Andhra Pradesh to ease river sand shortage in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Members of the association noted that river sand quarries across the State are not being operated for about 10 months now. Though M-sand is used as a substitute construction material, lorry operators said some residents hesitated due to poor quality sand in the market.

In a bid to tackle the shortage, the association has made a representation to the Chief Minister to allow sand lorries to bring sand loads from quarries to be opened in Andhra Pradesh. R. bMunirathinam, the association’s president, said only 40% to 50% of the lorries were operative. While there is demand for nearly 3,000 sand loads daily, only 800-900 lorry loads were being conveyed daily in and around the city.

He recounted that sand lorries had conveyed river sand from places like Naidupet and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, about two decades ago when there was a delay in opening sand quarries in Tamil Nadu.

The State government must approve similar practice now and coordinate with Andhra Pradesh government to transport from neighbouring State, he said. This would help construction activity in districts, including Chennai, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Villupuram.

Earlier, the Water Resources Department had said the feasibility of resuming sand mining, in adherence to the directive of Madurai bench of Madras High Court, would be studied.