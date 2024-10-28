ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. sanctions over ₹745 crore for school infrastructure

Published - October 28, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Chennai

Meghna M.

As many as 440 schools across Tamil Nadu will get a facelift as the School Education Department with Nabard (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) has sanctioned over ₹745 crore for infrastructure projects for the year 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to government order 233, a total cost of ₹745.27 crore for the year 2024-25 has been sanctioned to provide infrastructure such as additional classrooms, toilets, laboratories, drinking water and compound wall to 440 government schools through the Public Works Department. “This would benefit over 1.2 lakh students in government high and higher secondary schools across 36 districts,” said a senior official.

Following an announcement in the Assembly in February 2024, under the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme ₹7,500 crore would be allocated for its implementation over a period of five years to improve infrastructure at government schools. The scheme is being implemented on the sharing pattern of 85:15 by the NABARD and the State government respectively.

Nabard will provide ₹633.48 crore while the State government will bear ₹111.79 crore for providing infrastructure facilities for 3,032 additional classrooms, 26 laboratories, 133 toilets, 59 drinking water and compound wall to the school. “Soon, tenders for the same would be floated,” the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US