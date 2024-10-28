T.N. sanctions over ₹745 crore for school infrastructure

As many as 440 schools across Tamil Nadu will get a facelift as the School Education Department with Nabard (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) has sanctioned over ₹745 crore for infrastructure projects for the year 2024-25.

According to government order 233, a total cost of ₹745.27 crore for the year 2024-25 has been sanctioned to provide infrastructure such as additional classrooms, toilets, laboratories, drinking water and compound wall to 440 government schools through the Public Works Department. “This would benefit over 1.2 lakh students in government high and higher secondary schools across 36 districts,” said a senior official.

Following an announcement in the Assembly in February 2024, under the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme ₹7,500 crore would be allocated for its implementation over a period of five years to improve infrastructure at government schools. The scheme is being implemented on the sharing pattern of 85:15 by the NABARD and the State government respectively.

Nabard will provide ₹633.48 crore while the State government will bear ₹111.79 crore for providing infrastructure facilities for 3,032 additional classrooms, 26 laboratories, 133 toilets, 59 drinking water and compound wall to the school. “Soon, tenders for the same would be floated,” the official added.

