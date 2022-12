December 13, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Five districts reported fresh infections. Coimbatore had two cases, and Chennai, Erode, Salem and Tenkasi logged one case each. A total of 10 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases dropped to 58, of which Chennai accounted for 15. There were no active cases in 24 districts. A total of 3,543 samples were tested in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT