ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. reports one death due to COVID-19

January 05, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests in at an apartment in Virugambakkam. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu reported 38 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday. According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, a 42-year-old man from Chennai, who had bipolar affective disorder and uncontrolled diabetes, was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. He was referred to a government hospital with BIPAP support on December 31, 2023. He died on January 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and uncontrolled diabetes. Of the 38 new cases, Chennai accounted for 23, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 99.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US