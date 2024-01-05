GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. reports one death due to COVID-19

January 05, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests in at an apartment in Virugambakkam.

Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests in at an apartment in Virugambakkam. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu reported 38 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday. According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, a 42-year-old man from Chennai, who had bipolar affective disorder and uncontrolled diabetes, was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. He was referred to a government hospital with BIPAP support on December 31, 2023. He died on January 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and uncontrolled diabetes. Of the 38 new cases, Chennai accounted for 23, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 99.

