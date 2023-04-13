ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. reports one death, 469 new cases of COVID-19

April 13, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 469 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. An 80-year-old man died of the infection in the State.

There were 129 cases in Chennai and 41 in Chengalpattu. There were 36 cases in Kanyakumari. The cases dipped marginally in Coimbatore where 28 persons tested positive for the infection. Four persons who returned from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Oman and Kuwait tested positive for the infection.

The man, a resident of Chennai, had diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted to a private hospital on March 29 with complaints of fever and cough for four days and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He died on April 12 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The State has 2,684 active cases of which Chennai alone accounted for 799. A total of 273 persons were discharged after treatment.

