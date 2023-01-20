T.N. reports five cases of COVID-19

January 20, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

There were three cases in Chennai, and one each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore. The State has so far reported a total of 35,94,589 COVID-19 cases. Nine persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,56,491.

As many as 49 persons were under treatment in the State. Of these, there were 14 active cases in Chennai and 11 in Chengalpattu. A total of 3,921 samples were tested in the State.