T.N. reports 77 COVID-19 cases

Fresh infections push active caseload to 447; 59 persons test positive in Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported 77 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The fresh infections pushed the active caseload to 447.

Chennai registered a small rise in fresh infections as 59 persons tested positive. The city’s tally so far stood at 7,51,613. Only eight other districts reported fresh cases — seven in Chengalpattu, three in Tiruvallur, two in Coimbatore and one each in Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Vellore and Virudhunagar.

The State has so far recorded 34,53,756 cases. It continued to report nil COVID-19 deaths.

A total of 34 persons were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries so far stood at 34,15,284.

Of the active cases, Chennai continued to account for the highest number, with 298 persons under treatment. While there were 48 active cases in Chengalpattu, there were 13 active cases in Tiruvallur, 12 in Kancheepuram and 11 in Coimbatore.

The number of samples tested rose to 20,386. According to Tuesday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate increased to 2%. Chengalpattu’s positivity rate stood at 1.5%.