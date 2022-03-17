T.N. reports 70 fresh COVID-19 cases, over two lakh vaccinated

March 17, 2022 23:10 IST

One person succumbed to the infection in Cuddalore; active cases stood at 796

Tamil Nadu reported 70 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Of the 38 districts, 17 had no fresh cases and nine logged a single fresh case each.

Chennai reported 20 fresh infections, Chengalpattu 11 and Coimbatore five. In total, 19 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

Advertising

Advertising

One person succumbed to the infection in Cuddalore. This was a case of a deferred reconciled death report, relating to an earlier day. The State’s toll so far stood at 38,025. The active caseload stood at 796, of which Chennai accounted for 270. There were 89 active cases in Coimbatore and 80 in Chengalpattu. In 17 districts, there were fewer than 10 patients each.

A total of 146 persons were discharged after treatment in the State. The total recoveries touched 34,13,394. As many as 37,406 samples were tested, taking the number of samples tested so far to 6,51,56,414.

Vaccination count

The number of persons vaccinated on a single day crossed two lakh after several weeks. A total of 2,09,234 persons were inoculated, taking the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 9,91,07,546.

Among the 2,09,234 persons vaccinated were 1,49,359 children aged 12-14. So far, the coverage of government and private vaccination centres reached 10,19,15,074, daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.