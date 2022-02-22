T.N. reports 671 COVID-19 cases; only Chennai logs over 100 cases

Eight fatalities were recorded, taking the State’s total toll to 37,989

On a day when fresh COVID-19 cases fell to 671 in Tamil Nadu, only Chennai logged over 100 cases. A total of 22 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each on Tuesday.

While 169 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, the daily cases fell below 100 in Coimbatore as 96 persons tested positive. There were 78 cases in Chengalpattu, while Erode logged 30 cases. Ranipet, Tenkasi and Tirupattur reported a single case of COVID-19 each.

The fresh cases took the overall tally of COVID-19 recorded in the State so far to 34,46,388. There were eight deaths (four each in private and government hospitals), taking the toll to 37,989. While there were two deaths in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Salem, Thoothukudi and Tiruchi reported one fatality each.

A total of 2,375 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries so far to 33,96,078. The number of active cases fell to 12,321. Of this, Chennai had 2,423 active cases followed by Coimbatore (1,806), Chengalpattu’s active caseload fell below 1,000 (981).

The number of samples tested stood at 61,469. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 6,40,22,749.