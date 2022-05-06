T.N. reports 64 fresh cases of COVID-19

27 of the 38 districts record nil cases, daily tally registers a small rise in Chennai

27 of the 38 districts record nil cases, daily tally registers a small rise in Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported 64 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. While 27 of the 38 districts had nil cases, the daily tally registered a small rise in Chennai as 34 persons tested positive for the infection.

With a cluster of cases surfacing on the campus of a private medical college in Chengalpattu, the district logged 16 cases. There were three cases in Kancheepuram, two in Tiruvallur and one each in Coimbatore, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Tiruchi. Two returnees from Karnataka and Telangana were among those who tested positive.

So far, the State has registered 34,54,217 cases. A total of 56 persons were discharged, and the number of recovered persons has gone up to 34,15,718.

The number of active cases marginally rose to 474. Of them, 297 were in Chennai and 87 in Chengalpattu. According to the Thursday’s data, Chengalpattu accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State, at 2.2%, followed by Chennai with 1.6%.

A total of 17,701 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,62,66,354.