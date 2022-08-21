T.N. reports 627 fresh cases of COVID-19

Chennai logs 94 fresh cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 21, 2022 01:12 IST

Another 627 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This took the total number of cases reported in the State to 35,62,719.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 94. There were 81 cases in Coimbatore and 49 in Chengalpattu. Erode and Salem reported 43 and 36 cases respectively. Krishnagiri logged 36 cases.

There were no deaths due to COVID-19. A total of 769 persons were discharged after treatment across the State. The total number of recoveries reached 35,18,599.

At present, a total of 6,087 persons were undergoing treatment in the State. Chennai accounted for the highest number of active cases at 2,428, followed by Coimbatore (619) and Chengalpattu (366).

A total of 22,756 samples were tested. So far, 6,86,64,798 samples were tested in the State.

