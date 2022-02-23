T.N. reports 618 fresh COVID-19 cases

Overall positivity rate falls below 1%; four succumb to the infection

Overall positivity rate falls below 1%; four succumb to the infection

On Wednesday, with 618 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, the number of districts that logged fewer than 10 cases each rose to 24. The State’s overall positivity rate fell below 1%.

Of the 24 districts, five districts– Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi and Tirupattur– reported only one case each. Only Chennai continued to report over 100 infections. As many as 156 persons tested positive in the city, taking its overall tally to 7,49,330. Coimbatore logged 87 cases Chengalpattu 72. Erode and Tiruvallur logged 27 and 26 cases respectively. So far, the State has recorded 34,47,006 cases.

With 63,267 samples tested, the positivity rate stood at 0.97%. As per Tuesday’s data, all districts, except Coimbatore, recorded a positivity rate of less than two percent. Coimbatore had a positivity rate of two percent.

Four persons succumbed to the infection. Chengalpattu, Chennai, Madurai and Salem reported one fatality each. The State’s toll till date stood at 37,993.

A total of 2,153 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries in the State were 33,98,231. At present, 10,782 persons were under treatment in the State, of which Chennai accounted for 2,214 followed by 1,571 in Coimbatore. A total of 15 districts had fewer than 100 active cases. Perambalur had the least number of active cases at 21 and Mayiladuthurai had 22.

As of date, there were 77,145 vacant beds in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. A total of 675 oxygen-supported beds, 478 non-oxygen beds and 234 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals were currently occupied.