T.N. reports 56 COVID-19 cases
Tamil Nadu reported 56 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the 38 districts, 31 reported no fresh case.
Chennai logged 33 cases and Chengalpattu 11. There were two cases each in Coimbatore, Salem and Vellore. Kanniyakumari and Namakkal reported a single case each. Among those who tested positive were one returnee from the USA and three from New Delhi.
The fresh cases took the State’s total number of infections 34,55,210. A total of 45 persons were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 34,16,773.
Presently, the number of persons under treatment for COVID-19 stood at 412, of which, Chennai accounted for 226 cases. A total of 13,256 samples were tested. So far, a total of 6,65,86,710 samples have been tested in the State.
According to Friday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 1.6%. Chengalpattu followed with 1.1% and Virudhunagar with 1.0%.
A total of 30 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for a bed occupancy of 18.
Vaccination count
COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 77,310 persons across the State on Saturday. This took the total coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,84,81,380.
Among those vaccinated were 37,574 persons aged 18-44 and 19,080 persons aged 45-59. A total of 10,81,478 precautionary doses were administered so far in the State, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.