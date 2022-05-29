T.N. reports 56 COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 56 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the 38 districts, 31 reported no fresh case.

Chennai logged 33 cases and Chengalpattu 11. There were two cases each in Coimbatore, Salem and Vellore. Kanniyakumari and Namakkal reported a single case each. Among those who tested positive were one returnee from the USA and three from New Delhi.

The fresh cases took the State’s total number of infections 34,55,210. A total of 45 persons were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 34,16,773.

Presently, the number of persons under treatment for COVID-19 stood at 412, of which, Chennai accounted for 226 cases. A total of 13,256 samples were tested. So far, a total of 6,65,86,710 samples have been tested in the State.

According to Friday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate stood at 1.6%. Chengalpattu followed with 1.1% and Virudhunagar with 1.0%.

A total of 30 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for a bed occupancy of 18.

Vaccination count

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 77,310 persons across the State on Saturday. This took the total coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,84,81,380.

Among those vaccinated were 37,574 persons aged 18-44 and 19,080 persons aged 45-59. A total of 10,81,478 precautionary doses were administered so far in the State, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.