T.N. reports 540 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 540 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. This took the overall tally to 35,80,979.

Chennai continued to report over 100 cases a day. A total of 108 people tested positive for the infection in the city, taking the total to 7,90,065. There were 50 cases in Chengalpattu and 34 in Coimbatore. Five districts logged cases in the range of 20 to 30 each.

Ramanathapuram, Tirupattur and Tiruvarur had no new case of COVID-19. As many as 17 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 498 people were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,37,496.

There were a total of 5,437 active cases, including 2,386 in Chennai. There were 429 and 332 active cases in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore, respectively. Kanniyakumari had 231 active cases.

A total of 15,848 samples were tested in the State.